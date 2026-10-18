Two dead after car plows into soccer field in US

Two people have died after a car plowed into a soccer field during a youth game at the “Stryker“ sports complex in Wichita, Kansas. A 6-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man are among the victims. Another 11 people were taken to hospitals with traumatic injuries, Wichita police said. Another person sought medical attention for non-traumatic conditions.

The incident was reported at around 3:25 p.m. local time on Saturday, October 17. According to police, the vehicle was a pickup truck and drove through the field area where a youth soccer game was taking place. Police did not say how the vehicle ended up on the field or how fast it was going.

Driver in custody

The driver, a 34-year-old woman from Garden City, Kansas, was taken into custody, the Associated Press reported. Two minor girls were also in the vehicle. No charges have been filed at this time. The reasons for the vehicle entering the field, as well as the circumstances surrounding the incident, are being determined.

“This is a tragedy,” said Wichita Police Capt. Aaron Moses.

Police said there was no additional danger to the public from the driver in custody. The names of the deceased and injured have not been released. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to notify the victims' next of kin.

Sports complex closed

All events at the “Stryker“ sports complex have been canceled until further notice. Authorities urged residents to avoid the area so as not to interfere with the work of investigators and emergency teams. A flag football tournament was being held at a neighboring field at the same time, and games have also been canceled.

Sources: apnews.com, kwch.com, reuters.com