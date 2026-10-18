Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missiles, drones

The Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed one ballistic missile, two cruise missiles and three drones, which it said were fired by the Houthis. The ballistic missile was aimed at the Saudi city of Yanbu, the two cruise missiles were shot down over the Red Sea, and the drones - in the southern part of the country and in the Riyadh region.

“We intercepted and destroyed three drones in the southern region and the Riyadh region“, said coalition spokesman Major General Turki al-Maliki. No casualties or material damage were reported in the latest attack.

The initial information about “two missiles and three drones“ does not reflect the full data published by the coalition. According to them, there were three missiles in total - one ballistic and two cruise. The statement did not specify when exactly the missiles and drones were launched, nor whether the Houthis officially claimed responsibility for the specific attack.

New series of attacks against Saudi Arabia

The incident is part of a series of attacks that have hit Saudi airports and energy facilities. On October 17, the coalition reported four more drones intercepted over Riyadh, the Eastern Province and the southern part of the country, “Al Jazeera“ reported.

According to the Associated Press, “King Khalid“ Airport Riyadh has been attacked at least 20 times since fighting between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government intensified in July. One of the attacks killed at least 13 people and wounded more than 300.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, use ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones. Saudi Arabia supports Yemen's internationally recognized government and has carried out airstrikes on Houthi positions.

Amid the escalation, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said his country was ready to take the necessary measures to defend Saudi Arabia if Riyadh requested it. He specified that it was about defense support, and the Egyptian parliament should hold an extraordinary session.

Sources: shafaq.com, aljazeera.com, apnews.com