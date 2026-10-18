Emergency power outages have been introduced in the Vinnytsia region after a Russian attack that damaged critical infrastructure. Some key sites in the region have switched to backup power sources, and energy teams are working to restore power supply.

“The power supply situation will remain unstable in the near future“, said the head of the Vinnytsia regional military administration Natalia Zabolotna. She pointed out that the infrastructure for which this is necessary is operating on backup power.

Zabolotna urged residents not to turn on all electrical appliances at once, so as not to overload the network during the phased restoration of power. Ukrainian authorities have not specified a deadline for the normalization of power supply in the entire region.

Vinytsia was left without electricity a day earlier

On Saturday, October 17, the city of Vinnytsia was left without electricity after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure. Critical facilities were powered by generators, and electric public transport was temporarily suspended. Additional buses and minibuses were put on the routes.

The Vinnytsia regional military administration reported damage to civilian and critical infrastructure and six injuries in the previous attack. According to the administration, Ukrainian air defense shot down 24 drones over the region.

The new emergency outages show that the restoration of the power system in the region continues in an unstable situation. There is currently no official announcement on the final extent of the damage from the latest attack or the expected time for full power restoration.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, ukrinform.net, hromadske.ua