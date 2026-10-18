Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described as “wrong“ the decision of US President Donald Trump to block new sanctions against Russia. “The decision to cancel all this and block everything seems wrong to me. It definitely helps only the Russians“, Zelensky wrote on the social network “Ex“.

His statement came after Trump signed an executive order on October 16, postponing the entry into force of a wide-ranging package of sanctions and tariffs against Russia. The US president said the measure was in the national interest of the United States.

The sanctions were to take effect on October 18

The restrictions are provided for in the “Lindsey Graham” Russia and Iran Sanctions Act, signed by Trump in September. The law allows for the imposition of tariffs of up to 100% on goods from countries that buy Russian oil and gas, as well as sanctions against Russian government officials, banks and ships from the so-called shadow fleet.

The main part of the measures was to take effect on October 18. The law was passed by the Senate by 86 votes to 11, which provided bipartisan support for increasing economic pressure on Moscow.

According to Zelensky, blocking the sanctions would not lead to an end to the war. "This certainly does not stop the war," the Ukrainian president said. He added that the decision could boost Russian President Vladimir Putin's confidence to continue the attacks.

Kiev expects further concessions from Moscow

Zelensky said that Russia had struck more than 15 Ukrainian energy infrastructure sites on October 16. He said that limiting Ukraine's ability to respond to Russian attacks would not lead to peace.

The Ukrainian president expressed hope that Trump would do "everything possible" to stop the killings, attacks on energy infrastructure and the war. But he warned that the suspension of sanctions could be just the beginning of a broader easing of restrictions on Russia.

Trump's decision also drew criticism in Congress. Republican Senator Tom Tillis called it irresponsible, and Democrats and Republicans said the president was undermining a sanctions law that passed by a large majority.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the administration could take 60 days to assess the economic impact of the sanctions and tariffs. Meanwhile, Congress is in recess until the Nov. 3 election, making lawmakers' immediate response uncertain.

Sources: apnews.com, internazionale.it, kyivindependent.com