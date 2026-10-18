Fires after drone attack in three districts of St. Petersburg, oil terminal on fire

Fires at civil infrastructure facilities are being extinguished in three districts of St. Petersburg and on the territory of the St. Petersburg oil terminal after a nighttime attack with drones. This was announced by the city's governor Alexander Beglov.

According to him, teams from the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working in the Nevsky, Krasnoselsky and Krasnogvardeysky districts. A fire has also broken out at the oil terminal. “There are no victims“, Beglov announced, warning of possible disruptions to the mobile internet.

An operational headquarters under the leadership of the governor is coordinating the actions of city services and interagency cooperation. Data on the extent of damage and the specific objects affected in the three regions have not been disclosed.

Attack on VK data center

VK confirmed that its data processing center in the Leningrad region was attacked by a drone. The company said that its services are available to users in the usual mode.

„A drone attack was carried out on the VK data processing center in the Leningrad region. VK services are available to users in the usual mode“, the company reported.

Earlier, the governor of the Leningrad region, Alexander Drozdenko, reported that the region had repelled a large-scale drone attack. According to his data, 95 drones were shot down.

Russian authorities say that the drones were Ukrainian. The claim has not been independently confirmed. There are currently no reports of casualties in the attack, and rescue teams are continuing to work to put out the fires.

Sources: focus.ua