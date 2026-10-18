Vance on French protests: Western liberals brought the Third World to Europe!

US Vice President JD Vance has blamed immigration and integration issues for the violence during the protests in France. He posted his position on the social network X, sharing a video of the burning commune in Limoges.

“Western liberals brought the Third World to France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored basic issues of assimilation and compatibility. They were warned that this would lead to this, but they didn't listen“, wrote Vance.

He added that he hoped France would stop “this madness“ before more of its landmarks were burned. The comment was published after the mass demonstrations on October 17, which began over the rising cost of living and dissatisfaction with the state of schools, but in a number of cities escalated into clashes, arson and looting.

About 400 detained in the protests

According to data from French Interior Minister Laurent Nunes, about 400 people were detained in the country. According to authorities, approximately 550,000 people participated in 110 marches, while organizers estimated the number of demonstrators at about 800,000.

In Paris, police used tear gas and water cannons against masked groups who threw fireworks, paving stones and other objects. Authorities also reported damage to public buildings, shops and vehicles in several cities.

Limoges town hall badly damaged

In Limoges, protesters set fire to the town hall, which continued to burn into the evening. The 19th-century building was engulfed in flames after clashes at the end of the march. According to Agence France-Presse, the mayor and prefect of the Hauts-Vienne department assessed the building as “largely lost”.

In Lyon, a tourist office was set on fire, and in Marseille, protesters briefly entered the town hall lobby. Attempts to break into the town halls of Lille and Calais were also reported, as were attacks on public buildings in Bordeaux, Rennes, Toulouse, Montpellier and Grenoble.

Nunez described the rioters as “extremely aggressive radical far-left groups” who he said were seeking clashes with police and attacking public buildings. President Emmanuel Macron said that the perpetrators of vandalism, attacks on institutions and looting would be prosecuted and punished.

Sources: timesofisrael.com, apnews.com, information.tv5monde.com