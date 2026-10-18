US calls on Israel to stop settler violence

The United States has called on Israel to take stronger action against settler violence in the West Bank. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington was deeply concerned by the release of videos of the attacks and urged Israeli authorities to stop the violence.

“We are deeply concerned by these images and what we are seeing. We have asked the Israelis and we continue to ask them to stop this”, Rubio said.

He was speaking after an attack on American photojournalist Heidi Levine of the “Washington Post“. Levine was among at least two people injured in the October 16 incident when settlers attacked Palestinian civilians harvesting olives. The journalist was taken to hospital.

European officials also attacked

The violence also affected foreign officials. The Belgian foreign minister said that European diplomats and a French mayor were attacked in the village of Taibe. Among them were the Belgian consul general, diplomats from France and Poland and Catholic representatives.

The Israeli army described the attack as a “serious act of violence“ and police have launched an investigation. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar condemned the actions of Israeli citizens and said his ministry was in contact with the ambassadors of the countries involved.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office warned against “hasty conclusions” and said the case could be used in a smear campaign against Israel. Netanyahu has repeatedly portrayed the violence as the work of a small group of radical youths.

At least 170 attacks since the start of the harvest

According to the Israeli organization „Yesh Din“ settlers have carried out at least 170 attacks on Palestinians since September 27. The period coincides with the start of the annual olive harvest.

The Associated Press reported attacks in at least eight villages in the northern West Bank. Cars and trees were set on fire and residents were beaten. The Palestinian Red Crescent treated 14 wounded people in six communities.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported four deaths and more than 100 injuries since the start of the harvest. The figures were not presented as independently verified by the US agency.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported more than 1,600 attacks in the West Bank between January and August. Some 110,000 Palestinian families depend on the income from their olive groves.

The US State Department said it condemned criminal violence by all sides in the West Bank and supported investigations and the pursuit of legal accountability. Rubio said the US embassy in Jerusalem was looking into the attack on Levine and was awaiting further information.

Sources: investing.com, apnews.com