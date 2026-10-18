Ozon logistics center near St. Petersburg hit, 126 drones shot down in region

An Ozon logistics center in the St. Petersburg region has come under attack by drones, the company's press service reported. According to Ozon, employees have been evacuated. At this stage, there is no confirmed information about any workers at the site being killed or injured.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that overnight, Russian air defenses destroyed a total of 1,015 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions and the Black Sea. The claim has not been independently verified. Moscow has been portraying the attack as Ukrainian, while Kiev has not publicly claimed responsibility for it.

126 drones over Leningrad Oblast

Leningrad Oblast Governor Alexander Drozdenko said 126 drones had been shot down over the region. The airstrike was declared at 01:29. Authorities later reported debris falling on a private home near Kirovsk and an apartment building in Vsevolozhsk.

Four cars were damaged in the village of Nizino, and a fire broke out on the spot. There were also reports of brief power outages after debris fell on a power line. There were no initial reports of casualties in the Leningrad Region.

Fires and restrictions in St. Petersburg

Fires have been recorded in St. Petersburg at civil infrastructure sites in the Nevsky, Krasnoselsky, Krasnogvardeysky and Moskovsky districts, as well as on the territory of the Petersburg oil terminal. Governor Alexander Beglov reported that teams from the Ministry of Emergency Situations were working at the scene.

Due to the attack, the work of Pulkovo Airport was temporarily restricted. Passengers and employees were taken to safe places. In an apartment building on Kosmonavti Avenue, the fire engulfed an apartment and an area of about 60 square meters, and two people were hospitalized. Authorities have not confirmed a direct connection between this fire and the drone attack.

According to Russian authorities, the attack is one of the largest against the Leningrad Region in the past four years. TASS made this assessment based on officially published data from Governor Alexander Drozdenko. Authorities also warned of possible disruptions to mobile internet while efforts to secure the affected areas continue.

Sources: fontanka.ru, dp.ru, kommersant.ru