Fire at Canadian military base: Seven dead, dozens injured

At least seven people have died and dozens have been injured in an explosion and subsequent fire at the Wainwright military base in Alberta, Canada. The data was reported by Global News, which cited several military sources. Canadian authorities confirmed that there were victims and injured, but did not officially specify their number.

According to preliminary information cited by Global News, the incident occurred at around 4 p.m. local time during a live-fire exercise. A gas pipeline or gas well on the base was hit during the exercise. An explosion followed, followed by a fire. This version has not yet been officially confirmed and is part of the investigation.

The flames spread quickly due to strong winds. Gusts in the area reached 100 kilometers per hour, the Associated Press reports. The fire went beyond the base fence and reached nearby rural areas. As of the latest reports, no evacuation order was issued for residents of Wainwright.

Canadian authorities confirm the victims

National Defense Minister David McGuinty said that there were deaths and injuries in the incident. “This is a very active and sensitive situation“, he said, specifying that Canadian military personnel, rescuers and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police are working on the scene.

“I can't recall an incident like this in the recent past“, McGuinty said. He added that the Canadian military command, the Department of National Defence and the federal government will provide more information in the coming days.

Emergency teams have been providing assistance and transporting victims to medical facilities. STARS medical service planes have been dispatched from Edmonton and Saskatoon. A doctor at Royal Alexandria Hospital in Edmonton told CBC News that medical facilities in the city have been seriously overloaded with the number of patients arriving.

The fire has been contained

The municipality of Wainwright has set up an emergency coordination centre. According to the Associated Press, the fire was contained by about 11 p.m. local time, and property and critical infrastructure were protected.

The Wainwright base is located about 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton and is one of the main training facilities for the Canadian Armed Forces. It hosts large-scale combat exercises and activities include training military units for real-world operations.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Canadian Armed Forces are continuing their investigation. No official information on the identities of the dead and injured, nor details on the extent of the damage, has been released at this time.

Sources: globalnews.ca, apnews.com, investing.com