Protests in France and Europe: Damage, Injuries and Arrests OVERVIEW

Mass protests in France against the high cost of living and education problems have escalated into clashes, arson and looting in several cities. Prime Minister Sebastien Le Corneille reported 1,200 detained and 150 injured police officers. According to the Interior Ministry, about 550,000 people took part in 110 marches, while organizers estimated their number at 800,000.

In Paris, police used tear gas and water cannons against masked protesters who threw stones, fireworks and other objects. In Lyon, the tourist office was set on fire, in Limoges the roof of the town hall was set on fire, and municipal buildings were attacked in Marseille and Lille. A police station in Bordeaux was also damaged. Shops were looted in Paris, Marseille, Nice, Bordeaux and Lille.

A separate investigation has been launched after a young protester in Saint-Etienne lost his arm in an incident with a police grenade. French authorities have not confirmed the cause of the injury. The case follows another serious incident on October 5, in which a 15-year-old student lost his arm. The use of police force to control the crowd has already sparked scrutiny and political controversy.

Macron promises prosecution

President Emmanuel Macron said: “Violence has no place in our republic. Those who broke into, attacked prefectures and shops and looted town halls will be prosecuted and punished.“ Prime Minister Le Corneille described the violence as “of exceptional intensity” and accused radical leftist groups of having organized some of the clashes. The SJT union supported the protests and demanded higher incomes and pensions, lower prices and protection of public services.

Clashes also in Italy

In Milan, a march against wars and rising prices began peacefully, but later masked protesters threw stones and pieces of pavement at the police, set fire to barricades and looted shops. The police used tear gas and water cannons. About 50 demonstrators were detained, including minors, and two police officers were injured, La Presse reported.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the violence, saying: “Demonstrating is a right. Setting our cities on fire is not.” Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said the reasons for the protest were understandable, but the violence against law enforcement officers and the serious damage could not be justified.

Fifth day of unrest in Albania

In Tirana, protests against Prime Minister Edi Rama continued for a fifth day after schoolchildren and university students joined the broader anti-government movement. Demonstrators threw stones, incendiary devices, flares and fireworks at police. Law enforcement responded with tear gas, water cannons and batons.

Albanian police reported 167 arrests and 132 injuries. Police Chief Skender Hita said masked protesters attacked officers, public institutions and private property. Seven police officers have been suspended while allegations of abuse of power are investigated.

Rama has refused to resign and said the government respects students and will protect their right to peaceful protest. The demonstrations began after months of unrest over allegations of corruption, job losses and plans for a luxury tourist resort on the country's southern coast.

Sources: afp.com, apnews.com