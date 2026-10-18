One dead, five injured in massive drone attack on St. Petersburg

One person has died and five were injured in a massive drone attack on the Russian city of St. Petersburg on the night of October 18. This was announced by the city's governor, Alexander Beglov.

According to him, the injured have been admitted to hospitals. At the moment, the information provided does not provide details about the circumstances surrounding the death of the deceased and the condition of the injured.

Damage was caused to residential buildings

The attack damaged 12 multi-family residential buildings and two private houses, Beglov also reported.

Reconstruction activities are already underway in the affected areas. Residents who were evacuated during the night are starting to return to their homes.

The governor described the attack as a massive attack with military drones and blamed Ukraine for it.

At the moment, the data provided does not contain additional information about the number of drones used, the specific areas of the city where the damage was caused, or the scale of material losses.