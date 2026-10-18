One dead in Manhattan subway shooting

A man has died in a shooting at a Midtown, Manhattan, subway station after an argument between several people. The shots were fired around 12:20 p.m. local time at the Seventh Avenue and 53rd Street station, New York City police said.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. Emergency crews took him to Bellevue Hospital, where he died. Authorities are not releasing his name pending notification of next of kin.

Argument continued on train

According to police, the conflict began on the platform and involved two or three men. The argument continued on a train that stopped at the station and then moved back to the platform. It is not yet clear whether the shots were fired on or off the train.

Police are searching for a suspect who fled on foot. He is described as a man wearing a black mask, a black vest, red tracksuit, black and white shoes and a backpack. No weapons were found at the scene, and no arrests had been made as of last report.

“I suddenly heard a shot, and then everyone started running. Then there were probably at least three more shots,“ a witness who was on the train with her daughter told CBS New York.

Train service changes

Due to the police operation, the C, D and E trains were bypassing the station in both directions. E trains were rerouted to the F line between West Forty and Washington Square and Rockefeller Center stations. Delays were also reported on the A, C, D, E and F lines.

Transportation authorities are coordinating with police and are reviewing footage from platform and in-car cameras. The investigation is ongoing.

Sources: apnews.com, cbsnews.com, amny.com