New Russian attack on Rivne, fires broke out

The Russian army has launched a massive attack on Rivne and its surroundings, with civilian infrastructure sites among the targets hit. Fires broke out at the sites of the strikes, which rescue services have localized.

“The services are already working to eliminate the consequences“, said the head of the Rivne regional military administration, Alexander Koval, quoted by “Ukrainskaya Pravda“. According to him, there is currently no information about injuries.

The attack is the latest against Rivne and the region in recent days. On October 16, Russian drones hit a residential area and a large shopping center in the city. On October 14, eight people were injured in strikes in the Rivne region, with residential infrastructure and two agro-industrial enterprises affected.

A day earlier, a Russian drone hit a training building in the center of Rivne. The attack injured 25 people. The consequences of the strike included damage to the second floor and the facade of the building, and the fire was extinguished by rescue teams.

At this stage, no additional data has been reported on the scale of the destruction in the new attack, nor on the type of weapon used. Rescue and emergency services continue to work at the sites of the strikes.

Sources: pravda.com.ua