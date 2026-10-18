Russian drones hit an enterprise in the Volyn region

Russian drones attacked an industrial enterprise in the urban settlement of Manevichi in the Volyn region, the head of the Volyn regional military administration Roman Romanyuk announced. The strike set warehouses and production facilities on fire.

The fire is strong and covers a large area, with thick smoke forming at the site. According to preliminary information, there were no deaths or injuries. All relevant services are working on the scene, and actions to eliminate the consequences are continuing.

“The situation is complex, but controllable“, said Roman Romanyuk.

Due to the direction of the wind blowing towards Manevichi, residents are urged to stay indoors, close windows and doors tightly, and turn off the supply ventilation. Local authorities recommend not going outdoors unless absolutely necessary.

New attack on a site in the Volyn region

The strike came two days after another Russian attack on the Volyn region. On October 16, private enterprises and critical infrastructure were hit, including a company in Manevichi and a foreign-invested company in Lutsk.

In the October 16 attack, injuries and unknown persons were initially reported, but Ukrainian media later reported one dead and eight injured in the strike on a company in Manevichi. The data refers to the previous attack and is not related to the new strike, in which there are no confirmed casualties so far.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, volynpost.com, en.interfax.com.ua