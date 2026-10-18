855 arrested in Paris after protests, 19 in Limoges

855 people have been arrested in Paris after protests and subsequent riots in the French capital. This is a record number, according to a police balance sheet released the morning after the demonstrations.

In Limoges, the number of arrests was initially listed as 17 by BFMTV, but was later updated to 19. They were detained in connection with the fire at the town hall and the violence that broke out at the end of the protest.

Historic building is badly damaged

The town hall in Limoges was attacked after the march ended. According to French authorities, masked participants broke windows, entered the building and started a fire. The fire reached the roof and the tower collapsed during the night.

The building, which was inaugurated in 1883, is a historical monument. The prefect of the Haute-Vienne department, Maurice Barat, told AFP that the town hall was “largely lost”. According to Euronews, the fire destroyed a large part of the building, with individual parts of the structure still affected.

Arson and looting in Paris

In Paris, police used tear gas and water cannons against masked participants who threw pyrotechnics, stones and other objects at employees. Cars and bicycles were set on fire and shops were looted in several central areas, including around the Place de la République.

The protests were organized against the rising cost of living and in support of the demands of schoolchildren and students. Interior Minister Laurent Nunes estimated the number of participants in the country at around 550,000 people, while organizers indicated 800,000.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced a total of 1,200 arrests in France and 150 injured police and gendarmerie officers. President Emmanuel Macron said: "There is no place for violence in our republic," adding that those who vandalized, attacked public buildings and looted shops would be prosecuted and punished.

Sources: leparisien.fr, euronews.com, apnews.com