Russian airstrikes in Ukraine: at least two dead, dozens of buildings damaged

At least two people have been killed in Russian airstrikes in Ukraine, local authorities reported, quoted by DPA, BTA reports.

A woman was killed in the southeastern city of Zaporizhia, and another woman and a little girl were injured. Two residential buildings, 18 cars and an educational institution were damaged. The regional military administration did not specify what weapons were used.

A woman was killed and four people were injured in drone attacks in the central city of Poltava, the head of the regional military administration, Vitaly Dyakevich, reported on Telegram. Nine residential buildings were damaged, with some of the damage caused by falling debris from drones.

In the western Vinnytsia region, Russian drones attacked critical infrastructure, leading to a power outage. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia used a total of 180 strike drones, of which 152 were intercepted. Hits were recorded in 20 locations.

Ukraine has been defending itself against a full-scale Russian invasion with the support of Western countries since February 2022.