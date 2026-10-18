Russia has attacked Ukraine's energy, oil and gas sectors 76 times in the past week, after US President Donald Trump announced a halt to attacks on energy infrastructure. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, quoted by Reuters, reports BTA.

“Since the US president announced an energy ceasefire a week ago, Russia has deliberately attacked Ukraine's energy, oil and gas sectors 76 times“, Zelensky wrote in Ex. He said the latest strikes hit substations in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Odessa regions.

Neither Kiev nor Moscow have confirmed that they accept Trump's proposed ceasefire agreement on energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Polish army said in Aix that the country's air force had carried out preventive operations in connection with today's Russian missile attacks on Ukraine.

“These actions are preventive in nature and are aimed at securing and protecting Polish airspace, in particular in areas bordering risk zones“, the army said in a statement.

Airports in the eastern Polish city of Lublin and in the southeastern city of Rzeszow have temporarily suspended operations to ensure freedom of action for military aviation. The Polish aviation agency reported this in a publication in Aix.