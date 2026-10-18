Russian drones hit energy facilities in Odessa region, 24,000 households without electricity

Russian drones massively attacked energy facilities in Odessa region at night, the chairman of the Odessa regional military administration Oleg Kiper announced on his Telegram channel, BTA reports.

As a result of the strikes, about 24,000 households in different regions of the region were left without electricity. Energy workers continue emergency activities to restore the damaged infrastructure, Kiper added.

Odessa region is home to over 150,000 ethnic Bulgarians, who are the third largest ethnic community in Ukraine according to the latest official census in the country. Approximately 50,000 to 60,000 Bulgarians live in the city of Odessa itself.

The largest compact Bulgarian communities in the region are concentrated in the Bolgrad, Izmail, and Belgorod-Dnestr regions.