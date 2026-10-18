Iran leaves proposal to open Strait of Hormuz in seven days on table

Iran's proposal to the US to open the Strait of Hormuz within a seven-day plan remains in effect. This was stated today by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, quoted by Reuters, during a meeting with his colleagues from the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Baghdad, BTA reports.

Tehran presented the plan in the middle of last month, after a temporary ceasefire failed. Later, the Iranian side confirmed that it had received a response from Washington. Last week, however, the head of Iran's security services said that the talks were stalled because the US had not met all seven conditions for opening the sea route.

“Our position is clear and based on the seven-day proposal presented to the US. They shared their comments, which we are currently reviewing, but our proposal is still on the table,“ Araghchi said. He added that the path to opening the strait was clear if Washington showed honesty, while expressing doubt that this would happen.

Among Iran's conditions are the lifting of the US blockade of the Islamic Republic's ports, the lifting of sanctions on Iranian oil exports and a cessation of hostilities on all regional fronts. According to Araghchi, if the US accepts Tehran's demands, the Strait of Hormuz could be opened within six days, with talks to resume on the seventh.

One of the main obstacles to reaching an agreement remains Washington's insistence on addressing Iran's nuclear program. Earlier this month, US Vice President J.D. Vance said Iran must "significantly reduce" its uranium enrichment capacity to meet US demands and end the conflict between the two countries, which is now in its eighth month.

Tehran, for its part, insists that the initial focus of the talks be on opening the Strait of Hormuz and restoring security in the region. Before the war, about a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas trade passed through this strategic sea route.