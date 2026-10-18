Trump blames immigration for unrest in France, calls for border closures

US President Donald Trump has blamed immigration for the escalation of unrest in France and called on French authorities to close their borders. His statement, quoted by the “Jerusalem Post“, was published on the social network X amid ongoing public discontent in the European country, News.bg reports.

The protests, which began weeks ago over the rising cost of living and the deteriorating quality of public services, have escalated into large-scale unrest and violence in several major French cities.

“France is burning!“, Trump wrote. He accused immigrants from different cultural backgrounds of contributing to the country's decline.

“The immigration of people from a completely different world, people with hatred in their hearts, has destroyed a once great country,“ the American president said.

Trump called on French authorities to act immediately and restore control of the borders. “Close your borders and take back control before it's too late!“, he wrote.

His statement came after one of the most violent days of civil unrest in France in recent years. On Saturday, demonstrations that had been going on for weeks escalated into mass clashes. Government buildings were set on fire, shops were looted, and protesters clashed with police.