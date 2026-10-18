25-year-old woman shot dead in Stockholm gym

A 25-year-old woman has died after being shot in a gym in the southern Stockholm district of Elvsö. The shooting took place on the evening of October 16 in the “Kempetorpshallen“ gym, where sports activities were taking place at the time.

The woman was taken to hospital with very serious gunshot wounds. Police later announced that she had died and her relatives had been notified. After the death, the investigation was upgraded from attempted murder to murder.

Two young men arrested

Two young men, aged around 18, were arrested on suspicion of murder and serious violation of the weapons law. According to Sveriges Radio, they are not residents of Stockholm. Police initially reported their arrest on suspicion of attempted murder.

Prosecutor Lukas Tigerström said that one of the men arrested had already been questioned and denied committing a crime.

Motive remains unclear

“We have not yet established a personal connection between the suspects and the victim,” said Lukas Tigerström.

Police are continuing to investigate why the woman was attacked. According to Aftonbladet, one of the versions being considered is a possible motive for revenge, but this hypothesis has not been confirmed. The prosecutor points out that in shootings in public places, a possible connection to organized crime is often checked, without this meaning that such a connection has been established in this particular case.

The area around the hall has been cordoned off, a technical inspection has been carried out, and investigators are collecting information from people who were in the sports complex. Police are looking for witnesses who noticed anything unusual before or after the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, and at this stage there is no officially confirmed motive for the attack.

Sources: sverigesradio.se, aftonbladet.se, tv4.se