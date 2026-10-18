Over 2,000 people detained after protests in France

Over 2,000 people have been detained in France after mass protests that escalated into clashes with police, arson and looting of shops. This was announced by Interior Minister Laurent Nunes, who specified that the authorities continue to identify those involved in the violence and bring them to justice.

“The right to protest is a fundamental right. The deliberate and collective creation of disorder through violence is not“, Nunes wrote. He said hundreds of shops had been looted in Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux and other cities.

855 arrested in Paris region

Paris police reported 855 arrests in the metropolitan area, with prosecutors saying 557 people remained in police custody. Broken glass, paving stones and debris were strewn around Place de la République and the surrounding streets, and a number of shops were damaged or looted.

In Limoges, a fire partially destroyed the historic town hall, after the fire spread to the roof and tower of the building. In Marseille, protesters briefly entered the lobby of the town hall, and a group of masked people damaged a police station. A fire broke out at the tourist office in Lyon.

550,000 participants according to authorities

The demonstrations were called due to the rising cost of living and dissatisfaction with conditions in French schools. According to authorities, about 550,000 people took part, while organizers estimated the number of participants at approximately 800,000. The protests brought together students, unions, left-wing organizations, farmers and supporters of the “Yellow Vests“ movement.

Núñez also reported that more than 600 police officers, gendarmes and firefighters were injured. He said the damage to several hundred shop owners was "significant" and the assessment remained preliminary.

Macron to address

French President Emmanuel Macron is due to hold an emergency meeting with senior government officials before addressing the nation at 8pm local time. The mayors of Paris, Marseille and Lyon have requested a meeting with Prime Minister Sebastien Le Corneille because of the scale of the damage and the impact on businesses.

Protesters gathered again in Paris during the day, and police used tear gas amid periodic flare-ups of tension. Investigations into the arson, attacks on law enforcement and looting of commercial establishments are ongoing.

Sources: news.sky.com, apnews.com, washingtonpost.com