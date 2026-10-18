Special police unit deployed in Paris due to riots

The CRS 8 special police unit was activated in Paris after the serious riots that broke out at the end of protests against the rising cost of living and the state of schools. Shops looted again in the capital, BFMTV reported.

The police used tear gas, water cannons and mobile parts to disperse aggressive groups. Shop windows were smashed and shops looted in various areas of Paris, including supermarkets, pharmacies, phone shops, car dealerships and luxury boutiques.

According to French media, the shop windows of Kenzo, Salomon and Arc’teryx were smashed. A post office on Rue “Papin“ was also looted in the Third arrondissement. Cigarettes, clothes, jewelry, sunglasses and other goods were reported to have been taken out.

855 arrested in the Paris region

Paris police said 855 people had been arrested in the metropolitan area following clashes and looting. The figures are part of a total of at least 1,800 arrests in France.

Cars, trucks, construction equipment, bicycles and containers were set on fire in Paris. Fires and destruction were reported around Place de la République, the boulevards and shopping streets on the right bank.

About 110,000 people took part in the protest march in Paris, according to Interior Minister Laurent Nunes. He said the police were faced with a "massive influx of vandals and looters" who were operating in small, scattered groups.

Damage to shops and urban infrastructure

“We did not underestimate the size of the force. We were faced with a massive influx of vandals and looters who were dispersed and operating in groups,” said Laurent Nunes.

Paris Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire said the damage to shops, public spaces and buildings was significant. The municipality has set up a crisis unit to work with affected traders and coordinate recovery efforts.

French President Emmanuel Macron said those responsible for the destruction and looting would be prosecuted and punished. Investigations and subsequent proceedings will determine the responsibility of the specific individuals detained.

The riots began after a protest in which hundreds of thousands of people participated across France. According to authorities, most of the demonstrations were peaceful, but in Paris and other cities, separate groups attacked police forces, public buildings and shops.

Sources: europe1.fr, apnews.com, lemonde.fr