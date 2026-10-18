Rama blames Russia, Iran for violence in Albania protests

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has accused Russia, Iran, the “Antifa“ movement, religious extremists and Albanian political factors of inciting violence during the anti-government protests in Tirana. According to him, this is an organized attempt to destabilize the country.

“I tried not to fall into the trap of violence that wants blood“, said Rama, quoted by “Koha“. He condemned the throwing of stones, metal objects and “Molotov“ cocktails against the police and called the masked participants in the clashes criminals, not students.

Protests escalated after students joined

The demonstrations have been taking place daily since May 31, but tensions rose sharply after thousands of schoolchildren and university students joined the movement on October 13. Government buildings, banks and other sites were attacked in Tirana, and police used water cannons and tear gas.

The protesters are demanding Rama's resignation, better living conditions and measures against corruption. The movement began as a reaction to a controversial tourism project on Albania's southern coast linked to an investment company founded by Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press reported that the protests, initially linked to environmental and corruption concerns, have become the most serious challenge to Rama's government in recent years. The conservative opposition Democratic Party has supported the student demonstrations and called for an interim government to prepare early elections.

Prime Minister Warns of Risk to European Integration

Rama said the attacks on bank branches and ATMs were not spontaneous but aimed at spreading panic among the population. He warned that the violence could jeopardize Albania's European path and the government's goal of joining the European Union by 2030.

The Italian news agency ANSA reported that two days before the prime minister's statement, a drone carrying explosives was defused and aimed at the Council of Ministers building in Tirana. Rama also pointed to a publication by Alexander Dugin, who is portrayed as an ideologue close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which the protests were positively assessed.

The Albanian prime minister's claims of foreign involvement and coordination of the protests are not supported by independently presented evidence in the published materials. Iran has previously rejected similar accusations by Tirana.

The European Union delegation to Albania called on authorities to respond proportionately after protest organizers accused police of using excessive force against demonstrators and journalists.

Sources: koha.mk, apnews.com, videoembed.ansa.it