Four soldiers killed in Canadian military base fire

Four soldiers have died and dozens more were seriously injured in an explosion and fire at Wainwright Air Base in Alberta, Canada. The death toll was confirmed by Prime Minister Mark Carney.

„The fire spread quickly and engulfed the Canadian military base at Wainwright in Alberta. It is one of the worst tragedies to befall the Canadian Armed Forces on Canadian soil in peacetime. "At this point, four service members have died and dozens more are seriously injured," Carney told reporters in Ottawa.

According to the Canadian Department of National Defence, the fire started at around 4pm local time on 17 October in the base's training area. The fire quickly spread beyond its boundaries, with strong winds hampering firefighters and rescue teams. Military and civilian emergency services were involved in the operation.

Investigation continues

The cause of the explosion and fire has not yet been officially determined. The Canadian Forces said the assessment of the aftermath was ongoing and that details of the casualties and injuries would be released after their next of kin were notified.

Earlier media reports, citing military sources, had reported at least seven deaths. The prime minister later confirmed four deaths among service members. The difference in reported figures reflects the evolving situation and the different timing of the statements.

National mourning declared

Carney said he had sent several ministers and senior military leaders to the scene of the tragedy. The government has declared a period of national mourning.

“I have ordered flags on all federal buildings to be flown at half-staff,“ the Canadian prime minister said.

Base Wainwright is one of the main training centers for the Canadian land forces and regularly hosts large-scale military exercises. The names of the dead and the final number of injured have not been released at this stage.

Sources: apnews.com, vancouver.citynews.ca, investing.com