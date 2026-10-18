Macron to address French people after mass unrest

French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation after mass protests marked by clashes with police, fires and looting in several cities. The Elysee Palace announced that the address will be broadcast at 8:00 p.m. local time, after a crisis meeting with senior government officials.

At least 1,800 people have been detained in France after demonstrations against the rising cost of living and in support of high school students' demands turned violent. In Paris, police detained 855 people, with 557 of them remaining in custody. The data is quoted by the Associated Press.

According to authorities, about 550,000 people took part in the protests across the country. Organizers say the number is significantly higher - about 800,000 people. The movement brought together student organizations, unions, activists and supporters of the “yellow vests”, who oppose the high cost of living and the state of public education.

Fires, looting and damage in cities

In Limoges, flames engulfed the historic town hall building, with the roof collapsing and the building almost being destroyed. In Lyon, a tourist office was set on fire, and in Marseille and Lille, protesters stormed town halls. Damage was also reported to a police station in Bordeaux, and shops were looted in Paris, Marseille, Nice, Bordeaux and Lille.

Tensions continued in Paris on Sunday. In the Place de la République, police used tear gas and stun grenades against groups throwing objects and trying to erect a barricade. New arrests were made in the area and some shops closed due to fears of further looting.

One person died in Paris after suffering a cardiac arrest during the protests. The Paris prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the cause of death, but no further details have been released yet.

Macron condemns violence

After the protests, the president said: “Peaceful demonstrations have their legitimate place in our republic. Arson, looting and attacks have no place.“ Macron added that the perpetrators of attacks on prefectures, shops and town halls would be prosecuted and punished.

The mayors of Paris, Marseille and Lyon requested a meeting with Prime Minister Sebastien Le Corneille because of the scale of the damage and the need to protect traders. Meanwhile, political forces from the left and right accused the government of failing to prepare and control the unrest. Macron's address is expected to indicate whether the authorities will announce concrete measures for security and the demands that led to the protests.

Sources: apnews.com, lemonde.fr, boursorama.com