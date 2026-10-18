New clashes between protesters and police in Milan

New clashes between protesters and police broke out in the center of Milan for a second day in a row. Tensions were concentrated around Piazza “Duomo“, Via “Torino“ and Piazza “Corduzio“, where hundreds of young people gathered after the previous day's riots.

Italian media reported that stones, bottles and fireworks were thrown at law enforcement officers. Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the groups. Shop windows, outdoor retail areas, cars and street bins were damaged, and several shops and a supermarket were looted. About 70 people were taken to police stations for identification.

The second day followed protests against high prices

The riots began after protests against the rising cost of living, fuel and low incomes. On October 17, over 5,000 people gathered in Milan. After the march ended, groups of young people continued to move around the center, and according to police, they threw objects at law enforcement officers and attacked businesses.

Initial reports on Saturday's clashes varied. ANSA reported 72 people taken to the police, 12 arrested and at least 22 against whom non-custodial proceedings had been initiated. Later, other Italian media outlets quoted a broader police tally for the protests in Milan, Bologna and Turin: 197 identified, 28 arrested, 43 formally charged as suspects and 141 injured security personnel.

Government calls public order meeting

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called a public order meeting for October 19 following the clashes in Milan and other Italian cities. She condemned the violence and said: “Protesting is a right, but violence is not.“

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala also condemned the destruction but said that the police were insufficient to control the situation in the city centre. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedozzi dismissed this assessment as an attempt to divert attention from the violence.

Sources: ansa.it, milano.repubblica.it, milano.corriere.it