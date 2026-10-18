Lavrov to visit Tehran for talks with Iranian counterpart

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Tehran on October 19 for working talks with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi. The visit has been confirmed by the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Iranian side.

“A detailed discussion of current international and regional issues is planned, with an emphasis on the situation around Iran and the steps taken by Russia to reduce tensions“, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Bilateral agreements will be discussed

According to Zakharova, significant attention will be paid to the implementation of agreements reached during recent high- and top-level contacts. Practical measures to further strengthen the Russian-Iranian comprehensive strategic partnership will also be on the agenda.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry indicated that the visit is related to consultations with Iranian representatives and monitoring the implementation of bilateral agreements. No specific new agreements or decisions to be signed during the visit have been announced.

Lavrov comes from Bahrain

The visit to Tehran is part of the Russian Foreign Minister's regional tour. On October 18, Lavrov is scheduled to participate in the ninth round of the strategic dialogue between Russia and the Gulf Cooperation Council in Manama, Bahrain.

The talks in Tehran will take place against a backdrop of tensions over Iran and ongoing diplomatic efforts to contain it. According to the Russian side, the focus will be on regional security, the international situation and the development of bilateral relations.

The time of the meeting between Lavrov and Aragchi, as well as the full composition of the delegations, have not been announced.

Sources: devdiscourse.com, u.aa.com.tr, kommersant.ru