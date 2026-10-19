Russian missiles kill young woman, damage Kiev metro

A 21-year-old woman was killed and three people were injured in a Russian missile attack on Kiev. Two of the injured were hospitalized in city hospitals, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, announced. The Kiev city military administration specified that buildings in several districts of the city were damaged.

The first strikes were registered on the evening of October 18, when ballistic missiles were fired in Kiev. A medical center building was hit in the Desnyansky district, and a non-residential building was hit in the Dniprovsky district. According to the city military administration, educational institutions were also damaged. Emergency and rescue teams have been dispatched to the scene.

„Unfortunately, one person died as a result of the enemy attack. We express our condolences to the relatives and loved ones“, the Kyiv City Military Administration said.

Later on the night of October 19, Kiev was attacked again. The new strike damaged a metro station on the city's left bank. Vitali Klitschko reported that debris had severed the running and contact rails near the station.

Debris also hit the first floor of a 25-story apartment building in the Solomyansky district. Another non-residential building was damaged, and a non-residential building was hit in the Dnipro district. No new casualties were reported in this subsequent attack.

Ukrainian authorities are still determining the full extent of the damage. Ukraine's Air Force earlier warned of a threat of ballistic weapons from the east and missiles aimed at the capital.

Sources: pravda.com.ua