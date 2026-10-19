Two killed in small plane crash in Greece

Two people died in a small single-engine plane crash near Kondariotissa in the Pieria region, northern Greece. The plane crashed into a dry riverbed near the runway of the Pieria Aviation Club, Greek media reported.

The incident was reported at around 1:50 p.m. Eight firefighters with four vehicles were sent to the scene. Rescuers found the two people outside the plane, unconscious, and handed them over to the Greek emergency services EKAV. They were taken to a hospital in Katerini, where their deaths were later confirmed. There was no fire in the crash.

There is a discrepancy in the published data on the ages of the victims. “Vima“ reports that the deceased are 41 and 58 years old, while “Proto tema“ indicates that it is two Greek citizens aged between 55 and 60. Both sources confirm that there were two people on board and that they died after being transported to hospital.

According to the publication by “Vima“ one of the deceased was an experienced pilot, who also flew “Canader“ firefighting aircraft. His father told Mega TV: “During the landing approach, something happened and the plane crashed“. This version has not been confirmed as the cause of the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the crash have not yet been established. The investigation must clarify what happened during the flight and when approaching the runway of the flying club. There is currently no officially announced cause of the plane crash.

Sources: tovima.com, en.protothema.gr, en.alphanews.live