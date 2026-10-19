Six arrested in connection with the murder of a police officer in Brussels

Six suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of 41-year-old police inspector Nordin El Talbi in Brussels. Three of them were arrested in Almeria, southern Spain, one was arrested at a train station in Paris, and two were arrested in Belgium. Belgian authorities have requested the extradition of the detainees to France and Spain.

According to the Brussels prosecutor's office, all the suspects are Belgian citizens from the capital. One of them is a minor, while the other five are adults. They are known to Belgian judicial authorities in drug trafficking cases.

Three of the suspects arrested in Spain were probably trying to reach Morocco. The fourth suspect, who was also on the move, was arrested at a Paris train station. The two arrested in Belgium are linked to an armed car theft in Tubize.

Policeman killed in operation in Jet

El Talbi was a member of the Brussels Police Anti-Assault Brigade, which is involved in high-risk operations. He was killed on the night of 12/13 October in the municipality of Jet while trying to locate a car reported stolen following an armed robbery in Tubize.

Three weapons were found at the scene. According to the prosecutor's office, progress in the investigation has been made mainly through DNA analysis and ballistics.

„We have identified the group of attackers. The most likely scenario is that a single person fired the shot," said Brussels prosecutor Julien Moanel.

He said the other suspects could be considered accomplices. The exact role of each of the six is still being clarified, and the investigation is ongoing.

Prosecutors are investigating a drug trafficking link

Belgian prosecutors are investigating a version linked to drug trafficking. All of the detainees are known to judicial authorities in such proceedings, but this circumstance alone does not prove their involvement in the murder.

A national tribute to El Talbi took place on Friday, when hundreds of police officers gathered in Brussels. Suspicions have been raised against the six, and their final guilt can only be established by the court.

Sources: bta.bg, brusselstimes.com, bruzz.be