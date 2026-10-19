Lula and Flavio Bolsonaro traded accusations in debate

The first live TV debate between Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro was marked by mutual accusations about security, the economy and alleged ties to people under investigation. The two met on the air of TV “Band“ in Sao Paulo a week before the second round of the presidential election.

Flavio Bolsonaro said that if he wins, he will declare war on drug terrorism and restore control over areas dominated by criminal groups. "I will return every street, neighborhood, city and territory to the Brazilian people," the candidate said, as quoted by CNN Brasil.

Lula did not directly answer the question of lowering the age of criminal responsibility, but defended his government's actions against organized crime. He said he supports the creation of a Ministry of Public Security and federalizing the fight against criminal groups.

Spending and public debt dispute

Economic differences also took center stage in the first block. Flavio Bolsonaro accused the government of excessive spending and warned that the increased public debt would be paid by citizens. According to him, the first step towards economic growth is to remove Lula from the presidency.

Lula defended the social and economic policies of his administration and said that money should circulate among the population. He pointed out that during his term, conditions were created for the development of micro-entrepreneurship, with the number of registered micro-entrepreneurs reaching 17 million.

Personal attacks and unconfirmed allegations

In the free debate, the two candidates switched to personal attacks. Flavio Bolsonaro asked Lula about his relationship with Roberta Luxinger and stated that she had made serious accusations. The president replied that the Federal Police would investigate the case.

Lula, in turn, asked the senator about his relationship with former banker Daniel Vorcaro. Bolsonaro rejected the accusations and stated that they were lies. In the debate, he also said that 73% of prisoners voted for Lula, but did not provide a source for this figure. The claim was not presented as an established fact.

The dispute continued with accusations of corruption and the political ties of the two families. Lula said he would like to get the vote of even his opponent's father, former President Jair Bolsonaro.

The outcome will be decided on October 25

Flavio Bolsonaro and Lula reached the runoff after the first round on October 4. The senator received 47.03% of the actual votes, and the incumbent president - 45.16%. Up to this point, the two had not participated in a live television debate within the campaign.

The next planned clash between the candidates is on October 23 on TV “Globo“. The winner of the election will be determined on October 25.

Sources: cnnbrasil.com.br, www1.folha.uol.com.br