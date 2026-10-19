Trump did not rule out working with another Israeli prime minister

Donald Trump did not give a definitive answer on whether he would work with another Israeli prime minister if Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party loses the Israeli parliamentary elections. “Maybe I can, maybe I won't. Who would want to take that risk?“, the US president said in a brief telephone interview with Axios.

The statement was made after Trump publicly endorsed Netanyahu for a new term on October 18. Israeli citizens will vote on October 27, and the vote is expected to be contested. According to Axios, polls show that Netanyahu's current coalition could win between 49 and 53 seats, out of the 61 needed to form a government.

Trump: I didn't want to do it too soon

“I was always going to do it. I just didn't want to do it too soon”, Trump said, explaining why he waited until the final days of the election campaign. He pointed to his good relationship with Netanyahu and said the two would continue to work successfully together if the Israeli prime minister is re-elected.

In his post on Truth Social, Trump called Netanyahu “strong, brave and brilliant“ and gave him his “full and absolute” support. The US president also warned: “If Israel has the wrong leader - that is, anyone other than Bibi - America will have to do this job itself, and I am not willing to do it.“ He was referring to US actions against Iran.

Axios described the endorsement as the first time in the history of US-Israeli relations that a sitting US president has publicly endorsed a candidate in an Israeli election.

Netanyahu's rival: The decision is up to the Israelis

Netanyahu thanked Trump for his support and said the two would complete the mission together. His main rival, Gadi Eisenkot, told Israel's “Channel 12“ that he respected the US president and appreciated what he had done for Israel.

“The election is an internal Israeli matter. The only ones who will decide are the citizens of Israel, and I will stand by that position," Eisenkot said.

The vote on October 27 will be the first national election in Israel since the "Hamas" attack on October 7, 2023. The result will determine not only Netanyahu's future, but also the composition of the Israeli government and the direction of cooperation with Washington on issues such as Iran, Gaza and regional security.

Sources: axios.com, apnews.com