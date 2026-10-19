Europe in turmoil: France and Italy remain hot spots OVERVIEW

France: after the worst riots in years

After mass demonstrations over the weekend, France and Italy remain among the most tense spots on the continent. Protests also took place in Belgium and Portugal amid dissatisfaction with the rising cost of living, low incomes and problems with public services. However, as of the early hours of October 19, there was no confirmed information about new major clashes.

France continues to recover from the large-scale riots over the weekend. In Paris and other major cities, demonstrations against high prices and the deterioration of public services have escalated into clashes with police, looting and arson.

In the capital, police forces have again intervened against protesters in the area of the Place de la République. In Limoges, a fire destroyed a significant part of the historic town hall, and damage was reported to shops and public buildings in Bordeaux and Marseille.

President Emmanuel Macron has called for calm and said that those involved in the riots must be held accountable. Authorities are continuing to assess the damage and take measures to limit further unrest.

The protests began with demands for improved conditions in schools, but have gradually grown into a broader movement against inequality, the high cost of living and the state of public services. According to Reuters, hundreds of thousands of people took part in the demonstrations in different parts of the country.

Italy: Clashes and riots in Milan

Milan was also shaken by unrest. On Sunday, police clashed with groups of demonstrators who threw stones, smashed shop windows and set fire to containers in the area of the central square “Duomo“.

The forces of order used tear gas and water cannons. According to Reuters, dozens of protesters were taken to police stations for questioning after the unrest continued into a second day of tension.

Similar clashes were also recorded in other Italian cities, including Bologna, Turin, Brescia and Bergamo.

The reasons for the discontent are related to high prices, low growth in real incomes and difficulties in finding affordable housing. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the violence and announced a meeting to discuss security measures.

Belgium and Portugal: Discontent spreads

Protests against the rising cost of living were also reported in Belgium and Portugal. The demonstrations are part of a wider public outcry that has brought hundreds of thousands of Europeans to the streets in recent days.

In Portugal, hundreds of people in Lisbon demanded action against the housing crisis and rising living costs. The problem of affordable housing is among the main causes of discontent, especially among young people and lower-income households.

In Belgium, demonstrations also took place amid tensions over purchasing power and the quality of public services. However, the available reports do not give grounds to classify all of these events as violent riots.