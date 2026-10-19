Japan and the United States have launched the "Keen Sword" exercise with 57,000 troops

Japan and the United States have launched the large-scale military exercise "Keen Sword 27", in which about 57,000 troops will participate. The exercises will last until October 29 on Japanese territory and are among the largest joint exercises of the two countries.

The Japanese Self-Defense Forces will participate with about 45,000 troops, 6,100 vehicles, 40 ships and 260 aircraft. The American contingent will number about 12,000 people, reports the Kyodo news agency. The exercise will also involve military personnel from seven other countries, with France, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand and the Philippines participating for the first time.

First deployment of a long-range Japanese missile

One of the highlights of this year's maneuvers is the first deployment of the Japanese anti-ship missile “Type 25“ in an exercise. The system will be moved from the Kengun garrison in Kumamoto prefecture to the Ohnobaru range, located in Nagasaki and Saga prefectures, where training will be held to counter enemy ships.

The United States will deploy the NMESIS anti-ship system on Yonaguni Island in Okinawa Prefecture. The island is located about 110 kilometers from Taiwan. Mobile air defense systems, communications networks, and force transfers between island positions are also planned.

Land, Sea, and Air Exercises

The program includes integrated air and missile defense, naval combat, amphibious and airborne operations, deployment and reinforcement of island garrisons, and live-fire exercises. Some of the exercises will be conducted at facilities of the Japan Self-Defense Forces and the United States Armed Forces, at civilian airports and ports, and in the sea and airspace around the country.

The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, the cruiser USS Chosin, and the destroyer USS Decatur arrived in Yokosuka ahead of the exercise. The carrier strike group will participate in the maneuvers together with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

“Through this exercise, the Japan Self-Defense Force and the US armed forces will maintain and strengthen the positions and capabilities necessary to actively contribute to regional peace and stability,“ said the Japanese Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“Keen Sword“ is being held on a rotational basis with the command and staff exercise “Keen Edge“. This year's maneuvers are mainly aimed at coordinating the defense of Japan's southwestern islands, an area seen as key to security in the East China Sea and around Taiwan.

Sources: news.livedoor.com, japantimes.co.jp, news.usni.org