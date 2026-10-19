Two people died after a concert in Istanbul

Two people have died and a third remains in serious condition after the “Unreal x Jeton“ concert at the Istanbul Congress Center, Turkish television NTV reported. The three visitors were taken to hospital after feeling unwell during the event.

The incident occurred at around 03:15. Medical teams arrived at the scene and provided first aid, after which the three were transported to Taksim Training and Research Hospital. Despite the intervention of doctors, two of them died. “Doctors were unable to save“ the two visitors, NTV reported. The third person continues to be treated and is in serious condition.

Earlier reports initially reported one person dead and two people in critical condition. Later, Turkish media specified that the number of victims had increased to two. The names of the deceased were not mentioned in the article.

Police are investigating the causes

Police and medical teams are investigating whether alcohol and drug use may have led to the deterioration of the three people's condition. This remains a working version, not an established fact. The exact cause of death must be clarified after an autopsy.

The initial investigation found that about 5,000 people attended the concert. The event began around 9:00 p.m. and was scheduled to last until 4:00 a.m. Only people over the age of 18 were allowed to attend, and alcohol was served in the hall.

The concert venue was evacuated after the incident. The police have launched an investigation into the circumstances under which the three visitors felt unwell. According to initial reports, the necessary documents were available for the organization of the event.

Sources: dha.com.tr, sozcu.com.tr, haberturk.com