Russian strike on Dnieper: people may be under the rubble

Russian forces carried out a strike on the Dnieper on the night of October 19, damaging private homes. According to preliminary information, people may be trapped in them, said the head of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration, Alexander Ganja.

„Private homes were damaged. According to preliminary information, people may be trapped in them“, said Alexander Ganja.

All services are working at the scene. There is currently no confirmed data on the number of injured, victims or the extent of the destruction.

Ukrainian Pravda also reports that that same night Russia attacked Kiev with missiles, damaging one of the city's metro stations.

Sources: pravda.com.ua