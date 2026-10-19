Last news in Fakti
Новини
World »
Russian strike on Dnieper: people may be under the rubble

Russian strike on Dnieper: people may be under the rubble

Private homes were damaged, and all services are working at the scene. So far, there are no confirmed reports of casualties or injuries

Oct 19, 2026 06:33 78

Russian strike on Dnieper: people may be under the rubble - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

Russian forces carried out a strike on the Dnieper on the night of October 19, damaging private homes. According to preliminary information, people may be trapped in them, said the head of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration, Alexander Ganja.

„Private homes were damaged. According to preliminary information, people may be trapped in them“, said Alexander Ganja.

All services are working at the scene. There is currently no confirmed data on the number of injured, victims or the extent of the destruction.

Ukrainian Pravda also reports that that same night Russia attacked Kiev with missiles, damaging one of the city's metro stations.

Sources: pravda.com.ua