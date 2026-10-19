Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the accusations that Russia was involved in the protests and riots in the European Union "absurd". "Such absurd accusations are no longer taken seriously anywhere. Even in Europe itself," he said in an interview quoted by RBC.

His comment came against the backdrop of the protests in Albania. They began with student demands for lower tuition fees, better conditions in universities and dormitories, as well as more job opportunities. The demonstrations later turned into protests against corruption and the government of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

In the first four days of the protests, 207 people were injured - 132 police officers, 58 protesters and 17 bystanders. Rama said the protests were organized from abroad by opponents of Albania's EU accession, naming Russia and Iran. The Russian Foreign Ministry rejected this claim.

Zakharova released footage from France, Italy and Albania

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova published a video comparing statements by French President Emmanuel Macron, EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Kaia Kallas and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who described Russia as a threat to Europe.

Following are footage of riots during protests in France, Italy and Albania, accompanied by the question: “Are these Russians?“. The video ends with a message that the Europeans themselves have rebelled against the European “blooming garden“. Zakharova earlier urged Rama not to shift responsibility for Albania's internal problems onto other countries.

Modi likely to visit Russia in 2027

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia is likely to take place in 2027, Peskov said. Putin invited Modi to the 24th annual Russia-India forum, and the Indian prime minister accepted the invitation.

Modi last visited Russia in July 2024. Then he talked with Putin in Moscow. The two also met in September at the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

No agreement on a meeting between Putin, Trump and Xi

Peskov described the possibility of a meeting between Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping as hypothetical. According to him, there is no clarity yet about either the meeting itself or its possible agenda.

A trilateral meeting was discussed as a possibility for the ATIC forum in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on November 18 and 19, but there is no final agreement. According to an American representative quoted by the “Wall Street Journal“, Trump has not yet confirmed his participation.

The Kremlin also announced that the joint “Direct Line“ and Putin's major press conference are planned for December.

Dmitriev: Attacks on Trump are backfiring

Kirill Dmitriev, special representative of the Russian president and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said that Volodymyr Zelensky's attacks on Donald Trump are backfiring. He described the criticisms as “too obvious“ and wrote that the Ukrainian president should devote more time to working on achieving peace.

Dmitriev commented on Zelensky's interview with “Bloomberg“, in which the Ukrainian president said that the US actions look like pressure on Kiev to accept an agreement with Russia.

Sources: rbc.ru, m24.ru