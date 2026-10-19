Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova commented on the clashes during protests in several European countries and the accusations of Russia's involvement in them, TASS reports, News.bg reports.

On her Telegram channel, she posted a video in which she answers the question of who actually attacked Europe. The beginning of the recording includes statements by European political leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. They talk about a threat that allegedly originates from Russia.

Following are footage of riots and pogroms in France, Italy and Albania, accompanied by the question: “Were they Russians?“

The video ends with a categorical answer: “No, the Europeans attacked the “blooming garden“.“

Earlier, Zakharova said that the European Union's (EU) accusations against Russia of interfering in the protests show disrespect for the citizens of the Union itself. She called on European leaders to focus their attention on solving the internal problems of their countries.