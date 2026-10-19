Zelensky accuses Trump of pressuring Ukraine to surrender to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused US President Donald Trump of trying to force Ukraine to surrender to Russia. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing a statement by Zelensky to the media.

The Ukrainian leader said that he had offered a compromise in connection with Trump's demand that Kiev stop strikes on Russian refineries. In return, Ukraine requested additional Patriot missiles to protect its own facilities.

„My proposal was: we will not target Russian diesel production facilities, and you give us Patriot missiles to protect our facilities. However, they only ask us to stop attacks on diesel gas. "And if we continue with these attacks, they will deny us something else," Zelensky told Bloomberg.