Macron begins tour of Gulf countries to secure additional oil and diesel

After a weekend marked by violence, French President Emmanuel Macron begins a tour of the Gulf countries today with the aim of securing additional oil and diesel and limiting the rise in fuel prices in France, Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reported.

The visit comes amid a deepening domestic political crisis that calls into question the difficult end of his presidential term.

Yesterday, the Elysee Palace confirmed that the president would not cancel the tour that begins today and ends Wednesday despite the numerous violent incidents on Saturday surrounding protests against the high cost of living.

In his address, Macron explained that the purpose of the visit was to “guarantee supplies“ of France, among the main concerns of the protesters is the price of fuel.

Battle for energy supplies

Macron said that he would remain active on the international stage until the end of his term, including ensuring fuel supplies - a topic he discussed in detail in his television address on September 24.

The French president will visit Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Qatar. In addition to energy supplies, he will also negotiate to strengthen bilateral strategic and economic partnerships.

The Elysee Palace specified that the goal is to secure additional quantities of fuel that will increase supplies to France and indirectly affect prices. Paris hopes the visits will lead to concrete commitments from host countries.

Macron's delegation will also include senior representatives of France's two largest energy companies - Total Energies and Engie.

Energy prices are under severe pressure due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20 percent of the world's oil passed before the US-Iran war.

Additional tensions are being created by attacks by Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi rebels on Saudi Arabia and tensions around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea - another key sea route connecting Europe and Asia.

Macron has already sent French troops to protect the port of Yanbu, a major Saudi oil export terminal. However, Saudi Arabia is not included in the program of his current tour.

Amid the sharp increase in fuel prices, the French president is trying to find ways to reduce pressure on the hydrocarbon market.

In early October, the G-7 countries, whose rotating presidency this year is held by France, agreed within four months to release up to 100 million barrels of diesel fuel and crude oil from their strategic reserves, AFP recalls.