Russia reports 149 Ukrainian drones shot down overnight

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 149 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones overnight. This was announced today by the Russian Defense Ministry, quoted by TASS, reports BTA.

A statement from the military department said that the drones were detected over the territories of Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Kaluga, Tula, Oryol, Lipetsk, Voronezh, Samara and Rostov regions, as well as over the republics of Tatarstan and Udmurtia.

“This night, air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed 149 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over regions of Russia,“ the Russian ministry said in a statement.

It was also reported that drones were also shot down over the Ukrainian Crimean peninsula.