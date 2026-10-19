Putin supports personnel changes in the Russian government

Russian President Vladimir Putin has supported Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's proposals for a number of personnel changes in the government. This was announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by the “Interfax“ agency.

Mishustin presented his proposals at a working meeting with the head of state, held this morning. The two also discussed current issues related to the socio-economic development of Russia.

„This morning, President Vladimir Putin held a working meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Along with discussing current issues of the country's socio-economic development, the prime minister presented to the head of state his proposals for a number of personnel changes in the government,“ said Peskov.

The Kremlin spokesman added: “These proposals received the support of President Putin“.

The candidacies will be submitted to the State Duma

After the presidential approval, the proposals must go through the next stage of the procedure. According to the Russian constitution, Mikhail Mishustin will submit the candidacies for approval by the State Duma.

The information provided does not specify the names of the positions and representatives that will be affected by the changes. It is not specified when exactly the candidacies will be presented to the deputies.

Sources: bta.bg