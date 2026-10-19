Zak Polanski has refused to reconsider the British Greens' decision on Zionism before 2028.

The leader of the Green Party in Britain Zak Polanski has announced that he will not take action to review the party's decision, which defined Zionism as racism, at least until 2028. This is reported by the newspaper “Independent“, reports News.bg.

In recent weeks, Polanski has faced calls for his resignation from members of his own party due to the adoption of the proposal. The decision has drawn criticism from across the political spectrum, and the party leader's approval rating has seen a sharp decline. According to the publication, Polanski has proven to be the most unpopular of all national political leaders.

He himself does not believe that defining Zionism as racism is controversial. According to him, the real problem is that 75,000 Palestinians have been killed or injured in the past few years, and among the victims there are more children with amputated limbs than at any other time in modern history.

Polanski stressed that he would not reverse the party's decision, but specified that he would try to change it at the first opportunity. He said he wanted the party to move away from the idea of a one-state solution and instead support the principle that Israelis and Palestinians should determine their own future.

According to the Green leader, a possible change could be made as early as 2028. The reason is the party's rules, which stipulate that decisions made at its conference remain official policy for two years.

“The rules don't allow it. When something is voted on at our party conference, it becomes official policy for a period of two years,“ Polanski explained.

The proposal to declare Zionism a form of racism was adopted at the Green Party conference in Brighton by nearly 100 votes “for“ and around 800 “against“.