Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over remarks seen as threat to use force

The Philippine government summoned the Chinese ambassador to Manila, Jing Quan, to protest his remarks, seen as a threat to use force, the Associated Press reported, BTA reported.

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Maria Teresa Lazaro expressed the government's serious concern and categorical disagreement with the diplomat's words, which she described as provocative and unacceptable.

The diplomatic tension was triggered by Jing's statement on Thursday, when he rejected criticism from Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., who identified China as a source of problems in the region.

"If we want to use force, we can easily to win. But we will not choose force because we love peace," the Chinese ambassador said.

The Philippine Foreign Ministry stressed that the country would not allow foreign diplomats to intimidate its representatives over publicly expressed positions. The ministry reserved the right to take further diplomatic measures, and some Philippine lawmakers called for sanctions or expulsion of the ambassador.

Beijing defended its diplomat and described Manila's reaction as excessive. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning accused individual Philippine politicians of deliberately escalating issues related to China and harming bilateral relations.

The dispute comes amid ongoing tensions between the two countries in the South China Sea, most of which Beijing claims. In recent years, the Philippines has expanded its military cooperation with the United States and other partners, including through joint exercises in disputed waters that China opposes.