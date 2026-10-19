US President Donald Trump's personal physician must be within three minutes of him at all times. This is part of the medical organization in the White House, described in a report by the “Wall Street Journal“, cited by the “Independent“.

The constant presence of a medical team is standard protocol for the American president. Former White House physician Dr. Jeffrey Kuhlman has indicated that under previous presidents, a doctor and an intensive care nurse were within two minutes of each other.

The current organization is led by Navy Captain Dr. Sean Barbabella. The 56-year-old military doctor served in Afghanistan before taking over at the White House. He performs Trump’s medical exams and prepares public reports on his health.

According to a person familiar with Barbabella’s work process, aides typically leave the room during conversations between the doctor and the president. The doctor’s approach has been described as “low-key and direct.”

Positive reviews, but also medical recommendations

In a May 2026 report, Barbabella said that an analysis of an electrocardiogram, aided by artificial intelligence, determined Trump’s heart age to be approximately 14 years younger than his actual age. According to the document, the president is in excellent health and has stable cardiovascular, respiratory, neurological and general physical indicators.

“President Trump is in excellent health, demonstrating a stable state of the cardiovascular and respiratory systems, as well as his neurological and general physical functions“, Barbabella wrote.

The doctor recommended weight loss, dietary changes, more physical activity and a lower intake of aspirin. In his conclusion, he determined that Trump is fully fit to perform the duties of commander in chief and head of state.

However, Trump does not always follow medical advice. At a rally in Ohio, he said that he did not comply with the recommendations for the daily dose of aspirin he takes. Thus, behind the positive public assessments of his health, there remains the question of how well the president adheres to the instructions of his own medical team.

Sources: independent.co.uk, news.bg