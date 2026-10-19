New protests in France on October 24

The “Yellow Vests“ movement has announced new demonstrations in France on October 24. Organizers describe the events as a second act after the protests on October 17, which turned violent in several places in the country.

The demonstrations on October 17 were attended by representatives of the movement, high school students, environmentalists and people dissatisfied with high rents and real estate prices. Among the reasons for the dissatisfaction were also the high cost of living, poverty and the government's planned austerity measures related to the recovery of public finances.

A movement that began during Macron's first term

“Yellow Vests“ originated during the first term of President Emmanuel Macron. In the fall and winter of 2018-2019, the movement organized a series of protests against the rising cost of living and social injustice.

It got its name from the yellow reflective vests that many of the participants wore during the demonstrations.

New events on October 24

The organizers announced that there will be new protest actions in the country on October 24. No further details have been provided yet about the specific locations and routes of the demonstrations.

Sources: bta.bg