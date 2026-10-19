Blockade! Ukraine can export only 38% of usual grain

Ukraine can export only 38% of usual grain due to restrictions on shipping in the Black Sea. Kiev is negotiating with Turkey, India and Egypt for a scheme to guarantee the safe passage of ships from Ukrainian and Russian ports.

The Black Sea ports are the main route for the export of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products. According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Agriculture, railway transport cannot handle the cargo that is usually transported by sea.

“We cannot ensure the transportation of such a volume of cargo via the railway network“, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Bloomberg.

Turkey, India and Egypt have offered ships under their flags to transport food products from both Ukrainian and Russian ports. The idea is that the vessels will receive guarantees that they will not be attacked.

“One ship is heading to our port, another to a Russian one, and an agreement is reached not to attack any of these vessels“, Zelensky explained. Moscow has so far rejected the proposal despite mediation attempts by the three countries.

Kiev wants land routes restored

Ukraine has asked the European Union to restore the “Solidarity Corridors” program, created after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. Through it, Ukrainian producers export grain via European railways and ports.

“We ask the EU to restore the “Solidarity Corridors” to facilitate grain exports. This grain is needed by everyone,” the Ukrainian president said.

Tensions over maritime supplies have increased following Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s “shadow fleet,” used to transport oil and fuel, including cargo affected by sanctions. Russia has since stepped up attacks on Ukraine's civilian port infrastructure.

Black Sea ports can handle up to 40 million tons of grain per marketing season. According to Money.bg, the loss of this route can hardly be compensated by rail transport, while the proposal for safe sailing of ships under foreign flags remains without Moscow's support.

Sources: money.bg