Dmitry Peskov: Protests in France and Italy border on chaos

The protests in France and Italy are a direct manifestation of a major crisis in the European Union and practically border on chaos. This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov to the RBC agency.

The Kremlin spokesman answered a question about whether the protest wave is a sign of deep systemic problems in European institutions. “It is difficult to say whether this is a systemic crisis or not, but it is clear that it is a major crisis. These are unrest that practically border on chaos“, said Peskov.

The discontent started in France

According to Peskov, the protests began in the major cities of France, and then spread to other countries of the European Union. He pointed to Italy as one of the examples of the growth of tension beyond the French borders.

At the same time, Moscow stressed that it does not view the protests as a foreign policy issue. “Here, of course, we see a manifestation of the crisis, but nevertheless this is an internal issue for these countries“, said the Kremlin spokesman.

Over 200 arrests in Milan

The unrest in France erupted against the backdrop of a sharp increase in the cost of living and dissatisfaction with the government's social policy. The tension has also spilled over into Italy.

On Sunday alone, during the second day of riots in Milan, more than 200 people were arrested. About 80 percent of those detained are minors.

In his statement, Peskov did not specify specific measures that Russia or European institutions should take. He limited his assessment to the observation that the protests are part of a serious crisis, while at the same time defining what is happening as an internal matter of France, Italy and the other countries affected.

Sources: focus-news.net