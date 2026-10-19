American President Donald Trump said that Volodymyr Zelensky is not interested in the impact of Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries on the global diesel market. According to him, the consequences also affect the market in the United States.

Trump directed his criticism of the Ukrainian president in a post on the social network Truth Social. “Zelensky is not interested in this“, wrote the American head of state, linking his position to the financial support that Ukraine receives from Europe, as well as to the funds provided in the past by the Joe Biden administration.

According to Trump, Zelensky “does not want to end this war at all and probably never did“. The statement contains a political assessment of the US president, and not a confirmed fact about the intentions of the Ukrainian head of state.

Criticism of the missed opportunity for an agreement

Trump also said that Zelensky had the opportunity to reach a “significantly better agreement“ to end the conflict two years ago than can be agreed today. The publication does not specify specific parameters of the possible agreement, nor details of how, according to Trump, the conditions have changed.

The US president did not provide additional data on the extent of the impact of the strikes on Russian refineries on the prices and supplies of diesel fuel. In his statement, he placed the topic in the context of the ongoing war and the dispute over how it can be ended.

Sources: focus-news.net